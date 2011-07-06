Thailand FAQ

(Last updated: 30 December 2016)

This is a collection of answers about the most frequently asked questions (FAQ) about Thailand from ThaiPulse and other leading Thailand-based sites.

Immigration

Do I need a Visa to enter Thailand? Yes of course. There are many visa options, the best of which is the tourist visa which you can get being a citizen from most countries. Fly into Thailand and you’ll get 30 days. Come across a land border and you’ll get 15 days. There are longer multi-entry tourist visas available that can keep you in country for 90 days at a time.

Where is the best information about getting a visa in Thailand? Thailand’s Embassy in USA, UK, AUS, CA.

Money & Currency

What is the currency of Thailand? Thai Baht. Currently it’s at about 30 THB to 1 USD.

Credit cards – ATM cards in Thailand? Yes of course, there are many ATMs and every bank has a credit card (debit card) you can use. It’s sometimes tricky transferring money from overseas to TH. Some in-depth research will be required.

What is the rate of exchange? Usually it’s between 25 baht and 40 baht to the dollar. Currently in December, 2008 it is at 35 baht to the dollar. Update – 4-24-10 it’s at 32 THB/Dollar. Update 6/7/11 it’s at 30 THB to 1 USD.

Cautions to be Aware Of:

Here are some ThaiPulse articles about specific cautions to be aware of in Thailand. Here are some blogs at Thaipulse about things you should be aware of in Thailand.

Are there any poisonous/dangerous animals in Thailand? Many snakes, scorpions, centipedes. You’re not likely to see any unless you’re sleeping outside.

See ThailandSnakes.com for snake identification.

Is it safe to drink the water? Probably in most places, but don’t. Always drink bottled water with a seal. If using ice – make sure the ice is round, not chips. Round ice at restaurants is almost always safe.

Is it safe to walk the streets at night? If you’re in a crowd – yes. If you’re alone – maybe. If you’re drunk, no. Bangkok and the high-tourist areas are less safe than a place like Ubon or Khon Kaen.

Do’s and Don’ts – there are many. Thai Black Book and Moving to Thailand books are available at Amazon.com

and books are available at Amazon.com Do I need innoculations? None are compulsory for entering

Thailand, however there is Dengue fever, Malaria and Encephalitis all passed by mosquitoes here.

None are compulsory for entering Thailand, however there is Dengue fever, Malaria and Encephalitis all passed by mosquitoes here. Crime in Thailand? You betcha… the link to left is about crimes I’ve blogged about.

Thailand in General

What’s the climate like? Hot, humid, rains often. Never snows. It’s covered well in “ Moving to Thailand ” book at Amazon.com.

” book at Amazon.com. What is the word for hello in Thai? Sawasdee (pronounced sa wad dee)

Sawasdee (pronounced sa wad dee) What is the biggest island? Phuket

Phuket Where was “The Beach” with Leonardo Di Caprio filmed?

Maya Bay, off Krabi province in Phi Phi

Maya Bay, off Krabi province in Phi Phi When is the best time to visit Thailand? For weather: December to May. For low season and few people: June to November.

What is the voltage of electricity supply? Do I need to take a converter? 220v. Check your electronics before you come.

What is the capital of Thailand? Bangkok. Thais’ call it, “Groong Tep.”

Are there any international schools in Thailand? Many in Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Pattaya. Even one in Krabi now.

What languages are spoken in Thailand? Thai and in the tourist areas – English. English is not spoken well outside tourist areas, and sometimes there are few signs in English in the Northeast especially.

Where are the foreign embassies? Bangkok.

What should I read about Living in Thailand? Go to ThailandeBooks.com and take your pick!

Should I tip? Maybe. If you are on vacation and you can afford it – then tip. If you are on vacation and you spent your last $1000 to make it to Thailand, then I wouldn’t worry about it. If you feel great about the service you can offer a tip. Sometimes I tip at two different restaurants I like. Usually, I don’t tip.

Maybe. If you are on vacation and you can afford it – then tip. If you are on vacation and you spent your last $1000 to make it to Thailand, then I wouldn’t worry about it. If you feel great about the service you can offer a tip. Sometimes I tip at two different restaurants I like. Usually, I don’t tip. What side of the road do Thais drive on? Opposite from USA, same as UK (England).

Opposite from USA, same as UK (England). What is the predominant religion? Buddhist – about 99%. Some Muslims in south near Malaysian border.

Buddhist – about 99%. Some Muslims in south near Malaysian border. Thai Politics – what’s going on? Some recent (late 2008) posts about political crisis and more.

Where can I learn about Buddhism and meditation retreats in Thailand?

Is there a site dedicated to Wat Suan Mokkh meditation retreats at the International Dhamma Hermitage in Chaiya? Yes, click this link.

Is there good information about Suan Mokkh on the Thai side? Yes, click that link.

Food and Dining

What is the food like? Thai food is amazing. Read this blog to get an idea:

Joy’s Thai Food!

Joy’s Thai Food! Key Thai food phrase: “My Pet” – means, less spicy. It may still be spicy, but not overwhelming I hope.

Accommodation

What types of accommodation are available in Thailand? Everything from 5-star hotels to bamboo bungalows on Ko Tao island. Oh, and tents in Krabi at the Ko Phi Phi National park.

Entertainment

What kind of night-life is available in Thailand? Outrageous and insane (Pattaya, Patong Beach, Patpong in Bangkok)

Where are the Thai Boxing stadiums? Bangkok, Patong Beach, Pattaya, Krabi, most big cities have them. Many smaller cities have them.

Do they have festivals in Thailand? Yes, many festivals – be sure to check out TourismThailand.org to see what’s coming.

Beaches

Are the beaches clean? In Pattaya – generally, no. In Ko Lanta during off-season, no. Most other beaches I’ve been to around Thailand have clean beaches.

Technology

Where can I find out about technology in Thailand?

ThaiPulse Blog’s Technology Category >

Adventures

Living in Thailand eBook at Amazon or ThailandeBooks.com

Thailand adventures I’ve blogged about at ThaiPulse

Here’s a Motorbiking (motorcycling) Thailand FAQ

Travel Times

Bangkok to Hua Hin – approx. 2/3 hours by road

– approx. 2/3 hours by road BKK to Pattaya – approx. 2 hours by road

– approx. 2 hours by road BKK to Phuket – approx. 1 hour by air

– approx. 1 hour by air BKK to Samui – approx. 1 hour by air

– approx. 1 hour by air BKK to Chiang Mai – approx. 1 hour by air

– approx. 1 hour by air BKK to Surat Thani by train – overnight sleeper 10 hours.

– overnight sleeper 10 hours. BKK to Ubon Ratchathani in northeast – overnight sleeper train,

10-12 hours

– overnight sleeper train, 10-12 hours Surat Thani to Ko Samui – overnight by ferry 7 hours.

– overnight by ferry 7 hours. Surat Thani to Phuket by van – 2.5 to 3 hours.

Health

Hospitals in Thailand – If you’re anywhere near Bangkok you’ll want to go there for anything major. If you’re in the south of Thailand then Phuket has a nice International hospital that’s about $300 per night, but they speak great English and will make you feel like they know what they’re doing. For bang up jobs or serious injuries that can’t wait – try the emergency room at the biggest local hospital you can find. They have a LOT of experience treating motorbike accident wounds.

Another perspective on Thailand hospitals >

Chikungunya – a debilitating, mosquito born virus – FAQ.

Videos of Thailand

Many videos of Thailand, scroll down there are many pages with links.

Photos of Thailand

Thailand photos category at ThaiPulse blog >

Thailand EBooks – many ebooks here >



Miscellaneous

How do I go about adopting a child from Thailand? That link goes to a FAQ at World Association for Children and Parents (WACAP).

What is it like “Living in Thailand?“

What is there to know about Teaching in Thailand? (Ajarn.com)

How do I go about finding a good Thai wife to marry?

Copyright ©2008-2017 Written by Vern Lovic.